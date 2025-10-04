Trump's DOJ fires top prosecutor over post falsely linking him to James Comey case

Washington DC - The Department of Justice recently fired a top prosecutor after a social media user falsely tied him to the case surrounding former FBI Director James Comey.

According to CNN, the DOJ fired Michael Ben'Ary, the chief of the national security unit at the US Attorney's Office in Virginia, on Wednesday.

Sources claim the move came after MAGA activist Julie Kelly shared an X post in which she linked Ben'Ary to Lisa Monaco, who served as deputy attorney general under former President Joe Biden, and claimed that Ben'Ary was involved in efforts to not prosecute Comey.



"One can only assume he was a big part of the internal resistance to the Comey indictment," Kelly wrote.

But it turns out Kelly was wrong, as Ben'Ary was not involved in the case at all.

During his first term, President Donald Trump fired Comey over his handling of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In Trump's second term, FBI Director Kash Patel launched an investigation into Comey, but prosecutors refused to indict him over a lack of substantial evidence.

In retaliation, Trump fired the top US Attorney for Virginia and replaced him with his aide Lindsey Halligan, who got a grand jury to indict Comey on two felony counts last week.