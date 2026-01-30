DOJ releases three million new pages from Epstein files along with photos and videos

Washington DC - The Justice Department announced Friday it was releasing millions of new pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files along with photos and videos, adding fuel to a political drama that has put pressure on President Donald Trump .

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Friday that more than three million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were being published. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said more than three million pages of documents related to the convicted sex offender were being published on a department website, along with 180,000 images and 2,000 videos.

"Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people," Blanche said at a press conference.

He said all images of girls and women were being redacted aside from those of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of trafficking underage girls for Epstein and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

"We did not redact images of any men unless it was impossible to redact the woman without also redacting the man," the deputy attorney general said.

The latest release is expected to contain previously unseen material from the investigation into Epstein, a wealthy US financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls. His death was ruled a suicide.

Previous releases have shed light on Epstein's ties to leading business executives, celebrities, academics, and politicians, including Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

Perhaps the most significant documents published so far are two FBI emails from July 2019, which mention 10 "co-conspirators" of Epstein.

Only one person – Epstein's former girlfriend Maxwell – has ever been charged in connection with his crimes, and the names of the alleged co-conspirators are redacted from the emails.