Two men held at US' notorious Guantanamo Bay detention center return to Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan - Two people held at the US detention center in Guantanamo Bay until 2017 returned to Afghanistan on Monday, more than 20 years after they were arrested, one of the men's relatives said.

Abdul Karim (l.) and Abdul Zahir (c.), who were held for years at the infamous US detention center in Guantanamo Bay, arrive at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on February 12, 2024. © AFP

Abdul Karim and Abdul Zahir landed in Kabul early on Monday from Oman, where they had been transferred in 2017 and held under house arrest, said Zahir's son Mohammad Osman and airport staff.



"With the grace of God and efforts by the leaders of the Islamic Emirate, he has returned to the country," Osman said, referring to Afghanistan's Taliban authorities.

US authorities faced accusations of torture and abuse against prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay facility, where many were held without charge or the legal power to challenge their detention.

Most of the people held at the military prison have been released over the years.

"I am very happy. When I woke up in the morning, I felt like it was Eid for me," said Osman.

The returnees were whisked to a VIP area away from invited media and a jostling crowd of supporters, some clutching bouquets, who had gathered for their arrival.