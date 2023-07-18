Uber driver wins crucial California Supreme Court battle over right to sue

San Francisco, California - The California Supreme Court rejected an argument by Uber that sought to limit the ability of their drivers to take employment-related disputes to court.

California's Supreme Court sided with an Uber driver who filed a lawsuit arguing he has the right to sue his employers in court. © REUTERS

In a case brought by driver Erik Adolph against Uber, the ride-hailing and delivery giant argued that because Adolph signed a contract requiring him to take any employment-related disputes to arbitration, he could not lead a case in court on behalf of other drivers.



California's Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA, allows workers to sue on the state's behalf for labor law violations, and Uber's argument, if recognized by the court, would have limited its scope. However, the court unanimously determined that Adolph could not sign away his right to represent his peers in a class-action lawsuit.

The decision follows a June 2022 US Supreme Court ruling in another California case in which the high court concluded the opposite, that PAGA violated the rights of employers and that the claims of other employees would have to be dismissed because the employee sent to arbitration would no longer have standing to pursue that litigation.



But Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a separate concurring opinion, stating that standing under PAGA was a matter of state, not federal, law and kicked the matter back to California.

"California courts, in an appropriate case, will have the last word," Sotomayor wrote.