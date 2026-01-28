US jails man over plot to kill Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad

New York, New York - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison at a US court for his involvement in a plot to assassinate Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist highly critical of Tehran.

Carlisle Rivera has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a plot to assassinate Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad (pictured). © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Carlisle Rivera (50) was arrested in November 2024 before carrying out the plan that the US Justice Department said was directed by the government of Iran.

Alinejad is one of the most prominent dissident campaigners against Iranian authorities and for years has pushed for the abolition of the obligatory headscarf in Iran under the banner of "MyStealthyFreedom."

She left Iran in 2009.

After the sentencing, Alinejad (49) called on the US to "take action against [those] in power in Iran" and to arrest its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Her remarks outside a New York courthouse came as President Donald Trump upped his military threats against Iran on Wednesday.

"Today's sentence underscores the consequences of conspiring with a regime that relies on violence and intimidation to survive," John Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, said in a statement.