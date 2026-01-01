Trump administration backs off hefty tariffs for some Italian pasta brands

Rome, Italy - Italy said Thursday the US had given several Italian pasta brands a break from plans to slap hefty anti-dumping duties on exports.

The Trump administration has lowered planned tariffs for certain Italian pasta brands. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

President Donald Trump's administration had announced plans in September to impose provisional duties of more than 91% on pasta from January 1, on top of the 15% already in place.

The decision was part of an investigation into allegations that companies were "dumping" their products, or exporting them at prices below market value.

In a decision taken several months before the March 11 conclusion of its investigation, the US Commerce Department lowered its planned tariffs for "certain Italian pasta brands" to levels "far below" what had been announced, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The new duties will be 2.3% for the La Molisana brand, 14% for the Garofalo brand, and 9.1% for 11 other pasta producers, it said.

"The redefining of these tariff rates is a testament to the US authorities' recognition of our companies' effective will to cooperate," it added.

Italy had announced in October that it was working with the US and European Commission to find a solution to the pasta spat.