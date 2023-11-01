Patient who received second-ever pig heart transplant passes away

Baltimore, Maryland - A 58-year-old man with terminal heart disease who received the world's second genetically-modified pig heart transplant has died nearly six weeks after the procedure , the medical center that carried out the surgery said.

Lawrence Faucette, who became the second-ever patient to undergo pig heart transplant, passed away some six weeks after the surgery. © YouTube/University of Maryland School of Medicine

Lawrence Faucette received the organ on September 20 and passed away on October 30, the University of Maryland Medical Center said in a statement on Tuesday.



He had been deemed ineligible for a human heart transplant because of his advanced medical conditions, including peripheral vascular disease. Though the transplant initially worked well, it began showing signs of rejection in recent days.

"We mourn the loss of Mr. Faucette, a remarkable patient, scientist, Navy veteran, and family man who just wanted a little more time to spend with his loving wife, sons, and family," said surgeon Bartley P. Griffith, who performed the transplant.

The latest experimental procedure was part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants, or xenotransplants, involving animal organs genetically modified to become less likely to trigger rejection in humans.

Over the past two years, doctors have transplanted kidneys from genetically modified pigs into brain-dead patients.

The NYU Langone Hospital Transplant Institute in New York announced in September that a pig kidney transplanted into a brain-dead patient had functioned for a record-breaking 61 days.

David Bennett Sr. was the first person to receive a gene-edited pig heart transplant in January 2022, carried out by the same medical team.