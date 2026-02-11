Moderna says FDA is refusing to review its mRNA-based flu shot

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Vaccine manufacturer Moderna said Tuesday the US Food and Drug Administration was refusing to review an application for its first mRNA-based flu shot.

A sign is pictured outside the headquarters of vaccine maker Moderna in Cambridge, Massachusetts. © REUTERS

The move comes as the current iteration of the FDA has called for a reconsideration of approval procedures for certain vaccines, including for influenza – proposed federal policy changes under President Donald Trump that have triggered widespread alarm among public health and medical professionals.

Moderna, a US company, said the agency's top vaccine regulator, Vinay Prasad, wrote in a letter that Moderna's clinical trial was not "adequate and well-controlled," and had not tested its experimental shot against the best product on the market.

In the large trial, Moderna had compared its new vaccine with Fluarix, an approved flu shot from the company GSK.

Moderna said the rejection was "inconsistent with previous written communications" with the FDA branch that regulates biological products, including vaccines, known by the acronym CBER.

The decision "did not identify any safety or efficacy concerns with our product" and "does not further our shared goal of enhancing America's leadership in developing innovative medicines," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in the statement.

"It should not be controversial to conduct a comprehensive review of a flu vaccine submission that uses an FDA-approved vaccine as a comparator in a study that was discussed and agreed on with CBER prior to starting."