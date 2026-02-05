New York City joins WHO outbreak response network after Trump withdrawal

New York, New York - New York City has joined a critical World Health Organization network after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the global body shortly after reassuming the presidency.

New York City, along with California and Illinois, has joined the WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the international organization. © REUTERS

The WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network monitors and coordinates the response to epidemics and other global health threats.

"By joining GOARN, New York City gains access to a global network of over 360 institutions and organizations that respond to acute public health events with the deployment of staff and resources to affected countries," the New York City Health Department said in a statement.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order pulling the US out of the WHO. The US Department of Health and Human Services and Department of State said the exit had been completed last month.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday that his state was also joining the international network in spite of Trump's withdrawal.

California under Governor Gavin Newsom became the first state to do so back in January.

"New York City is often impacted first and hardest by infectious disease outbreaks. The decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the WHO leaves us all more at risk of outbreaks and other public health emergencies," NYC's acting health commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said in a statement last month.