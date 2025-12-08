Ink addict with split tongue reveals "huge conflict" with family over shock modifications

Münster, Germany - Lucy Krasota has completely covered her body in radical tattoos and insane body modifications. While her grandma may hate the transformation, Lucy doesn't really care.

Lucy Krasota's grandma doesn't like her radical tattoo and body mod transformation, but she doesn't really care. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lucykrasota

At only 22 years old, Krasota has already spent more than $35,000 on her insane collection of tattoos and body modifications.

This remarkable transformation has drawn the attention of more than 35,000 followers on TikTok, who flock to her page for updates on her progress.

Over the years, she's done more than just tattoo her skin, as well, covering much of her body in crazy piercings.

Most shockingly, Krasoka has split her tongue down the middle to resemble that of a snake.

Hailing from Münster in Germany, Krasoka recently revealed that while she loves her unique look, her family – and especially her grandma – is less than impressed.

"I have a huge conflict with my grandma regarding my tattoos, piercings, and body modifications in general," Lucy Krasoka was cited as saying by the Mirror.

"My family had a very big problem with my change. There was a lot of discussion and arguments," she explained. "I have to say that the public generally reacts positively, except for the older generation."

Krasoka recently spent around $7,000 on surgery to tighten and flatten her stomach. She described the surgery as extremely painful and revealed that she "couldn't even walk straight for the first few weeks."

She's not done, though, as she plans to completely tattoo her body "from head-to-toe, leaving my breasts and my vagina."