Woman describes horrendous process of getting her eyeballs tattooed black

Southwark, UK - A British woman who goes by Angel Leatherwood has described on social media the shocking procedure and process of getting both of her eyeballs tattooed dark black.

Angel Leatherwood described in detail the shocking process behind her black eyeball tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@angelleatherwood06

Leatherwood boasts thousands of followers on TikTok, where she goes as @angelleatherwood06 and shows off the remarkable body modification journey she has been on over the last few years.

Her body is heavily covered in mostly black-and-white tattoos, which coat her neck, chest, arms, and parts of her face. Her earlobes are stretched out with major plugs filling the holes.

Most extraordinary, however, is her recent decision to inject ink into her eyeballs, allowing them to slowly fill up and be colored a dark black color.

In a recent video, she opened up about the extraordinary process of tattooing her eyeballs and revealed that it hadn't even hurt.

"It's done!" Leatherwood said at the beginning of the video as she leaned into the camera and showed off her then-partially inked eyeballs.

"The ink now needs to spread; this is the first side that I did, and honestly, the ink already started to go down a lot," she said. "In six hours it will be fully black."

"Was it painful? Not at all. Uncomfortable? Yes, you feel an itchy tiny needle going in your eye, and, actually, you feel the ink for the first time," she continued.