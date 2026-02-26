Tattoo and body mod addict embeds silicone horns under her forehead

Naples, Italy - A body modification and tattoo addict who goes by the name of Tekka has covered her entire body in radical inkings. The most bizarre change, however, is the pair of horns on her forehead.

A body modification addict has made waves by installing a pair of horns under the skin on her forehead. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tekkalizard

Tekka never hides her love of radical modifications and extreme tattoos, and she has covered vast areas of her body in various changes and transformations, both permanent and temporary.

It's these extraordinary additions and the remarkably unique look she has curated that have attracted many people to her TikTok account, where she goes as @tekkalizard and boasts numerous followers.

Inked across her chest is a remarkably detailed black and white tattoo, which stretches down her left arm and attaches to a black-out inking on her right arm. It also spreads onto her back and across various other areas of her body.

It's on her face where things get a little bit more unusual.

Most normal among them are her multiple piercings, which dig into her cheeks, up the ridge of her nose, and through her top and bottom lips. Her earlobe is stretched out and plugged in.

What will shock most, though, is the pair of horns that adorn her forehead, poking up from between her skull and her skin.