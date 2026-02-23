Secret DNC report reveals the big issue that cost Kamala Harris the 2024 election to Trump

Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has been conducting secret research that has reportedly uncovered the biggest factor in Kamala Harris ' disappointing election loss.

The DNC have reportedly been conducting a study that found Kamala Harris lost significant support during the 2024 election over her stance on Israel. © Camille Cohen / AFP

According to Axios, the report – which the DNC has sought to keep private – found that Harris lost significant support with the party's base over her and former President Joe Biden's approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

DNC aides held a closed-door meeting with members of The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), a pro-Palestinian group, regarding the findings.

During the meeting, the group argued that Harris and Biden's approach drained support from some young and progressive voters.

Hamid Bendaas, a spokesperson for the group, claimed the DNC shared their data, which "found that policy was, in their words, a 'net-negative.'"

Bendaas further accused the DNC of hiding the report – which aimed to analyze why Harris lost to Donald Trump – due to the revelation about Israel, and insisted they should publicly share it ahead of the upcoming "critical" midterm elections.

A spokesperson for the DNC denied the accusation, as the party had announced last year that they planned to keep it private to avoid creating "a distraction from the core mission."