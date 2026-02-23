Secret DNC report reveals the big issue that cost Kamala Harris the 2024 election to Trump
Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has been conducting secret research that has reportedly uncovered the biggest factor in Kamala Harris' disappointing election loss.
According to Axios, the report – which the DNC has sought to keep private – found that Harris lost significant support with the party's base over her and former President Joe Biden's approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict.
DNC aides held a closed-door meeting with members of The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), a pro-Palestinian group, regarding the findings.
During the meeting, the group argued that Harris and Biden's approach drained support from some young and progressive voters.
Hamid Bendaas, a spokesperson for the group, claimed the DNC shared their data, which "found that policy was, in their words, a 'net-negative.'"
Bendaas further accused the DNC of hiding the report – which aimed to analyze why Harris lost to Donald Trump – due to the revelation about Israel, and insisted they should publicly share it ahead of the upcoming "critical" midterm elections.
A spokesperson for the DNC denied the accusation, as the party had announced last year that they planned to keep it private to avoid creating "a distraction from the core mission."
Kamala Harris admits that more could have been done on Israel stance
Harris stepped in as the Democratic candidate after Biden dropped out of the race due to criticisms over his age and alleged cognitive decline.
At that time, leaders of the Democratic Party avoided criticizing Israel, despite the fact that the base overwhelmingly agreed with the widespread sentiment that the country was attempting to carry out a genocide.
Many officials, including Harris, have faced heavy criticism for accepting massive amounts of campaign donations from pro-Israel lobby groups, which spend millions in the US each year to buy support from politicians.
During her brief campaign for president, Harris attempted to play both sides by defending Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, while also calling for a cease fire and expressing sympathy for Palestinians.
When pressed for comment, Harris aides pointed to her recent biography, in which Harris said the Biden administration "should have done more" by publicly criticizing Israel.
She added that Biden's "perceived blank check" for Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu harmed her campaign.
Cover photo: Camille Cohen / AFP