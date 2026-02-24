ICE whistleblower claims he was ordered to teach recruits to violate US Constitution

Washington DC - Training for federal immigration agents is "deficient, defective, and broken," an ICE whistleblower said in shocking testimony Monday.

Former ICE trainer Ryan Schwank told congressional Democrats that he was ordered to teach new recruits to violate the US Constitution. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

Ryan Schwank resigned this month from his job teaching law at the ICE training academy in Glynco, Georgia, after he said he was instructed to teach new recruits to violate the US Constitution.

The killing of two American citizens in Minneapolis in January sparked widespread fury and more accusations that agents enforcing President Donald Trump's violent assaults on immigrant communities are – among many other dangerous flaws – inexperienced, undertrained, and operating outside law enforcement norms.

The Trump administration claimed it was scaling back the deployment to Minneapolis after masked ICE and CBP agents shot Renee Good and Alex Pretti to death in broad daylight.

Schwank told a forum hosted by congressional Democrats on Monday that he "received secretive orders to teach new cadets to violate the Constitution by entering homes without a judicial warrant."

"Never in my career had I received such a blatantly unlawful order," he said.

He said that ICE cut 240 hours from its 584-hour training program, curtailing subjects such as the US Constitution, lawful arrest, fire arms, the use of force, and the limits of officers' authority.

"The legally required training program at the ICE academy is deficient, defective and broken," he said.

As a consequence, poorly trained, inexperienced armed officers were being sent to places like Minneapolis "with minimal supervision," he said.

The lawyer's comments coincide with the release of dozens of pages of internal ICE documents by Senate Democrats that suggest the Trump administration cut corners on training, the New York Times reported.