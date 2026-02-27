Bill Clinton claims he "saw nothing" of Epstein's crimes in landmark testimony to House committee

Chappaqua, New York - Former President Bill Clinton denied any wrongdoing of knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes during their association as he faced a House committee on Friday.

Clinton, who features prominently throughout the Epstein files, again insisted that he broke ties well before the disgraced billionaire's 2008 conviction for sex offenses.

"No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," he said in his opening statement to the House Oversight Committee, a day after his wife, ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton, also testified.

"I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do."

Clinton then emphatically said: "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong."

Expressing sympathy for Epstein's many victims, the former Democratic leader insisted that he "never witnessed during our limited interactions any indication of what was truly going on."

He also complained that forcing his wife, Hillary, to testify was "simply not right."

"She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing," Clinton said.

The Republican chair of the House committee probing Epstein, James Comer, said ahead of the deposition he looked forward to "asking lots of questions."

But Democrats on the committee reiterated their call for President Donald Trump to be quizzed about his own extensive ties to Epstein, now that the precedent of deposing commanders-in-chief had been established.