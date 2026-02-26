Hillary Clinton says Bill did not know of Epstein's crimes in closed-door testimony

Chappaqua, New York - Hillary Clinton used her forced appearance Thursday before a Republican -led panel probing Jeffrey Epstein to go on the offensive and demand President Donald Trump testify about his own links to the sex offender.

Hillary Clinton (pictured) denied that her husband knew of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes as she testified before a Republican-led panel probing the late sex offender. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Clinton said after her deposition when asked if she was confident that her husband did not know of Epstein's crimes, Clinton said, "I am."

"I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein," she added.

"I never went to his island, I never went to his homes, I never went to his offices," she said after earlier accusing the panel of trying to "protect one public official" – Trump.

James Comer, a Republican who chairs the committee that will also grill former president Bill Clinton on Friday, said "the purpose of the whole investigation is to try to understand many things about Epstein" – the deceased convicted sex offender.

"There were a lot of questions that we asked that we weren't satisfied with the answers that we that we got," he added after the deposition concluded.

Clinton earlier challenged the panel to question Trump about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files.

While her deposition was behind closed doors, Clinton posted her opening statement on social media, with the transcript expected to be published upon approval by her lawyers. A video will follow within 24 hours, Comer said.

Democratic committee member Suhas Subramanyam said that "missing FBI files" omitted from the Epstein documents disclosures contain "serious accusations around sexual abuse" against Trump.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is probing those who were linked to Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.

The Clintons had initially rejected subpoenas ordering them to testify in the panel's probe, but the Democratic power couple agreed to do so after House Republicans threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress.