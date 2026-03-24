DeSantis refuses to rule out future presidential run despite humiliating 2024 campaign

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to rule out a potential run for the presidency in 2028, despite his humiliating 2024 primary election defeat.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to rule out a potential run for the presidency in 2028. © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

DeSantis' comments came after he was asked point blank about a potential presidential run by Fox News host Sean Hannity during a podcast appearance.

"We'll see," DeSantis responded. "You know, I think that, you know, in '24, like, in Iowa, the people that voted for Trump, if he wasn't running I would have gotten like 90% of those people."

"They were conservative voters, right. They didn't want the non-conservatives, you know. They wanted me. And so, but the timing didn't work out, obviously, for that, so you just gotta see what happens."

DeSantis suspended his floundering presidential campaign in January 2024, opening up the field to a one-on-one primary between President Donald Trump and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," DeSantis said in a video to his supporters at the time.

"He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents."

Haley went on to lose the primary contest against Trump, setting him up for what became a successful presidential campaign against then Vice President Kamala Harris later that year.