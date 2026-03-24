Ilhan Omar praises daughter for joining historic aid convoy to Cuba
Havana, Cuba - Representative Ilhan Omar took to social media to praise her daughter, Isra Hirsi, for joining a historic aid convoy to Cuba amid Donald Trump's fuel embargo.
"I am incredibly proud of Isra and everyone who made the trip to Cuba. They took tons of aid to make sure the people of Cuba knew that there are so many people across the world who stand in solidarity with them," Omar posted on X on Monday.
"Cuba has always sent aid to countries in need and has trained thousands of physicians across the world, including my childhood physician," the Minnesota Democrat added.
Hirsi, co-founder of US Youth Climate Strike, confirmed on X that she was "honored" to be in Cuba. In a separate post, she praised the resilience of the nation's people under US blockade.
"Isra Hirsi is more than just my daughter, she is a brilliant young leader who has always worked hard to advocate for a more just world," Omar said.
"She inspires me and so many people with her leadership and dedication. I am forever fortunate to have her as my daughter but I am even more fortunate to know her as the unflinching justice warrior for justice she is."
Nuestra América Convoy delivers aid to Cuba amid US blockade
Starting Friday, hundreds of activists began arriving in Cuba by air and later by sea as part of the international Nuestra América Convoy, bearing thousands of pounds of aid for the nation's population under US blockade.
According to CODEPINK, the convoy delivered 6,300 pounds of medical supplies collected by Global Health Partners and valued at $433,000.
On top of that, the activists – who were welcomed personally by President Miguel Díaz-Canel – visited with local doctors and other community organizations, helped rebuild a children's playground in Havana, and painted a mural reading "Humanidad" ("Humanity").
The mission came as the Trump administration has sought to cut off Cuba's access to fuel and the president has threatened to take over the country, home to 9.6 million people.
Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told NBC on Sunday that the nation's military is preparing for the "possibility of military aggression."
The aid convoy – inspired by the global flotilla missions to Gaza – was intended as a demonstration of international solidarity with the Cuban people under US economic assault.
As she returned from Havana, Palestinian-American activist and attorney Noura Erakat said in a video message that it was an "honor" to have joined the Cuba convoy in defiance of the Trump administration's "policy of death-making, starvation, blockade."
"We wanted to be here in person and not just provide goods because this is not a charity campaign; it's a political one. And so we hopefully will return until the blockade is lifted, until Cubans are free and have their sovereignty, as well as Palestinians and all people," Erakat said.
Cover photo: Collage: BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP