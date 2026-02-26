Democrats urge accountability over Epstein cover-up: "What are you trying to hide?"

Washington DC - Democrats on Thursday accused President Donald Trump and his officials of a "massive cover-up" in the handling of files tied to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, vowing an aggressive investigation and warning the administration not to destroy evidence.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused the Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, of unlawfully withholding documents that could implicate or embarrass Trump, and pledged accountability for those responsible.

"Let me be blunt, there is a massive cover-up going on in the Justice Department to protect Donald Trump and people associated with Jeffrey Epstein," Schumer told reporters.

"As we expected, Trump, Bondi, and their minions have played games with the release of these files, released some documents they wanted to release, and continue to hide others...President Trump – what are you trying to hide?"

The latest clash follows media reports that some FBI interview summaries related to a woman's sexual assault allegations against Trump, dating to the 1980s when she was a minor, were not included in recently released government files.

Schumer said his party would review unredacted records and work with legal experts, victims' attorneys, and whistleblowers to determine how the Justice Department flouted a transparency law requiring disclosure of Epstein-related materials.

"We know the administration is withholding some documents unlawfully...Pam Bondi should listen carefully. The truth will come out – the whole ugly, ugly truth about what she's doing to protect people in the files will come out," Schumer added.

"The whole world is going to know exactly what she knew, when she knew it, and what she did to cover it up. Democrats are going to hold Pam Bondi and everyone involved at the DOJ accountable for this cover-up."

The veteran Democrat warned federal officials against tampering with evidence and demanded that the Department of Justice and FBI preserve Epstein investigation records, warning: "We will know if you are destroying documents."