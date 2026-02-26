Trump's Surgeon General pick Casey Means grilled over lack of medical license in Senate hearing

Washington DC - Casey Means, President Donald Trump 's nominee to be the nation's next Surgeon General, recently fielded questions about her anti-vaccine stance and lack of medical experience.

On Wednesday, Means testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, where she explained that she wants to focus her role on "restoring wholeness" to the US, which she described as a "nation with a broken heart."

"I believe that every American shares a core yearning to thrive and help their families thrive," Means said during the hearing.

"But we are asking people to make healthy choices in environments that are squarely structured against them," she added.

Throughout the hearing, Means was grilled about her controversial views on everything from pesticides to contraception and abortion.

Means, who is a staunch supporter of Trump's Health Secretary and Make America Healthy Again leader Robert F. Kennedy Jr., repeatedly dodged questions about her views on vaccines.

She has previously dismissed vaccines and pushed unfounded claims that they cause autism.

At one point, she made it clear that vaccines were "not the core" issue she planned to focus on if appointed.