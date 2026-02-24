DOJ reportedly withholds documents related to Trump from Epstein files release

Washington DC - A recent report claims the Department of Justice is withholding documents related to President Donald Trump from the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A recent investigation found that the Department of Justice has withheld and removed documents related to Donald Trump (l.) within the Epstein files. © HANDOUT / HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP

An investigation conducted by NPR found that the DOJ withheld files related to allegations that Trump sexually abused a minor, and removed documents from the public database where accusations against Epstein mentioned Trump.

The missing documents are believed to consist of more than 50 pages of FBI interviews and notes from conversations with the victim.

The investigation also found that the DOJ scrubbed files related to a key witness in the prosecution of Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence and seeking a pardon from the president.

Last year, lawmakers passed the Epstein Transparency Act, forcing the Trump administration to release the files, as they had repeatedly promised.

The administration missed the December deadline and ultimately released millions of documents in January, but many critics have argued that these are still not the entirety of the files.

On February 14, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter to Congress insisting no records were withheld or redacted "on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary."