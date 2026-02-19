Donald J. Trump International Airport name trademarked as Florida prepares to rename airport

Palm Beach, Florida - The Trump organization has trademarked the Donald J. Trump International Airport name as Florida advances legislation to rename Palm Beach airport after the president.

The Donald J. Trump International Airport name has been trademarked ahead of legislation to rename an airport in Florida. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trademark applications filed last week reveal that the Trump Organization filed for the rights to three names: President Donald J. Trump International Airport, Donald J. Trump International Airport, and DJT.

It's expected that "DJT" is a potential airport code, a series of three or four letters used to uniquely identify airports and other aviation facilities worldwide.

Additionally, the applications sought to gain permission to use the names on merchandise such as Trump-themed suitcases and animal carriers.

In a statement cited by the New York Times, the Trump Organization justified the trademark applications by claiming that "the Trump name is the most infringed trademark in the world."

The trademark application came days after Florida's House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation to rename Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Speaking to Forbes, the Trump Organization's executive operations and communications director Kimberly Benza said the president is "deeply honored that the people of Florida are considering renaming his hometown airport in his honor."

According to Benza, while the Florida bill will require a license agreement from the Trump Organization to proceed, Trump "is, and always has been, willing to provide this right to his hometown county at no charge."