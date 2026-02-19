Trump kicks off "Board of Peace" venture amid increasing Iran war threats

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday promised $10 billion for a new "Board of Peace," an amorphous new institution focused first on Gaza , that is being launched just as he threatens Iran with war.

US President Donald Trump holds a gavel during a signing ceremony at the inaugural meeting of the "Board of Peace" at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on Thursday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

While US warplanes and aircraft carriers headed toward Iran on his orders, Trump welcomed some two dozen allies from around the world to the gleaming Washington building of the former US Institute of Peace, which has been gutted and renamed after the 79-year-old Republican.

Trump, who has sharply curtailed foreign aid, said that the US would contribute $10 billion to the initiative, whose goals include rebuilding Gaza, which was reduced to rubble by two years of war between Hamas and Israel.

"Together we can achieve the dream of bringing lasting harmony to a region tortured by centuries of war, suffering," said the realtor-turned-president, who has previously spoken improbably of building tourist resorts in Gaza.

Trump did not explain exactly where the money would go, and his "Board of Peace" has drawn wide criticism for its opaque nature.

Trump will wield veto power over the "Board of Peace" and can remain its head even after leaving office, while countries that want to stay on permanently rather than enjoy a two-year stint will need to pay $1 billion.