Democrats plan mass boycott of Trump's State of the Union in favor of protest rally

Washington DC - House Democrats are planning a mass boycott of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to Congress next week, instead opting to hold a massive outdoor protest .

A conglomeration of around a dozen Democratic lawmakers from the Senate and House of Representatives are planning on making a coordinated boycott of Trump's speech on Tuesday and instead holding an alternative function.

The rally has been labeled the "People's State of the Union" and will take place on the National Mall, near the Capitol building, where Trump will be speaking.

It is being hosted by MeidasTouch and MoveOn and will feature appearances from key federal workers, immigrants, and US citizens who have been negatively impacted by the Trump administration.

Senators Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, and Chris Van Hollen, as well as House Representatives Becca Balint, Greg Casar, and Pramila Jayapal, are just a few of the lawmakers set to appear at the rally.

"Donald Trump has made a mockery of the State of the Union speech," Murphy said in a statement. "Taking a moment that is meant to bring the country together and turning it into a campaign rally to spew hatred and division."

Last year, Trump's State of the Union speech rambled on for nearly two hours and contained misleading statements and attacks on his political enemies.

"Next week, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address," Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Wednesday.

"I won't be there. Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy. This cannot be business as usual."