E. Jean Carroll gets Valentine's Day message from "secret admirer" Trump: "Pretty sure you loved me back!"

New York, New York - President Donald Trump 's campaign fundraising team recently sent a Valentine's Day message to E. Jean Carroll, the woman whom the president was found liable for sexually assaulting.

E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Donald Trump (r.) for sexual assault, received a bizarre Valentine's Day message from the president's campaign team. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Saturday, Carroll shared an X post that included a screenshot of an email with the subject line "Secret Admirer Donald J. Trump."

"I sent you a LOVE LETTER but I haven't heard back. It's Valentine's Day E Jean!" the email states. "I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me back! Is everything Okay?"

The message included a link to a love letter, along with a preview that read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, do you still love Trump as I love you?"

The message appears to be an automated message sent out by the fundraising arm of Trump's MAGA campaign, which regularly sends out emails requesting donations from fans.

Carroll confirmed the email was sent to her, but insisted she had no idea why or how she ended up on the team's mailing list.

"Yes. This is a real email. No. I did not sign up on this mailing list. Yes. We are living in a crazy world," she wrote in her post.