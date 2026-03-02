Kristi Noem's plan to spend millions on luxury jets leaves Trump admin fuming

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is attempting to spend big money on luxury jets for her agency, and President Donald Trump 's administration is reportedly not too happy about it.

Kristi Noem has reportedly been angering top Trump administration officials with her plans to spend millions on a fleet of luxury jets. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP

According to Axios, the nearly $300 million bill Noem has almost racked up has left top Trump administration officials "horrified," including Russ Vought, head of the Office of Management and Budget, who is said to have expressed concerns.

The money is coming from funds granted to her department as part of President Trump's prized One Big Beautiful Bill, funds which were mainly intended for border security measures.

The secretary already purchased two Gulfstream G700 luxury jets for nearly $200 million back in October.

She is also in talks to buy a luxury Boeing 737 – which the department is currently leasing and is nicknamed the "Big Beautiful Jet" – for about $70 million, along with six normal 737s, which DHS says will be used for deportations.

One senior Trump administration official described the negotiations as "the world's worst deal" and an "abuse" of federal money.

Another senior official claimed DHS planned to ultimately pay back the money for the "Big Beautiful Jet."