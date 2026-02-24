FedEx sues Trump administration for "full refund" after Supreme Court strikes down tariffs

New York, New York - The delivery and freight company FedEX is suing President Donald Trump and his administration after the US Supreme Court ruled his controversial tariff policies were illegal.

On Monday, delivery company FedEx filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration after the Supreme Court deemed his tariffs illegal. © Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Monday, the the company filed the suit with the Court of International Trade seeking "a full refund from Defendants of all [International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)] duties Plaintiffs have paid to the United States."

The lawsuit comes after the Supreme Court ruled last Friday that the IEEPA "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."

While a number of major US companies have sued the administration over the tariffs, FedEx is the first to do so following the Supreme Court's ruling.

In a statement provided to ABC News, the company said, "Supporting our customers as they navigate regulatory changes remains our priority."

"FedEx has taken necessary action to protect the company's rights as an importer of record to seek duty refunds from US Customs and Border Protection following the US Supreme Court's ruling that the tariffs issued under the [IEEPA] are unlawful," the statement added.

Trump has been publicly fuming since the court's ruling. In a recent social media post, he described it as "ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive."