Justice Department failed to release FBI memo on Trump abuse accusations by a minor

Washington DC - President Donald Trump was accused of sexually abusing a minor in a series of interviews conducted by the FBI in 2019, but the unsubstantiated claims were left unreleased by the Department of Justice.

The Guardian has reviewed three memos that describe four interviews conducted by the FBI in 2019 in which Trump is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the mid-1980s with the help of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The accusations remain unsubstantiated, and the memos have not been made public by the DOJ. Their existence was first reported by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger and verified by an NPR investigation.

According to the FBI reports obtained by the Guardian, the bureau never brought any charges related to the woman's claims, and some of her statements contradict what is known about Epstein's life at the time.

The DOJ, however, seems to have failed to release all of the documents related to the FBI investigation except for the first session, which does not mention Trump by name.

A Trump administration official has confirmed that the three missing reports obtained by the Guardian are authentic, despite the DOJ telling NPR that "nothing has been deleted" from the Epstein files except for duplicates and privileged information.

"These noncredible accusations against President Trump made in 2019 were in the SDNY files and listed by reviewers as duplicative files, which are not legally required to be released," a DOJ spokesperson told the Guardian in a statement.