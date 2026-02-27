Trump gloats after judge allows his White House ballroom project to go ahead

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday took to social media to once again boast about his pet ballroom project after a federal judge rejected an attempt to block its construction.

President Donald Trump bragged about his ballroom project after a federal judge allowed it to continue. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"Great news for America and our wonderful White House!" Trump wrote on Thursday in a Truth Social post.

"The judge on the case of what will be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world has just thrown out and completely erased the effort to stop its construction," he continued.

The post came as a response to a federal judge's decision to reject a preliminary injunction on the construction sought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The NTHP argued that the construction was unlawful because the White House had not sought approval or submitted plans to the National Capital Planning Commission or the Commission of Fine Arts.

As a result of this failure, the NTHP said that the public had not been given a chance to weigh in on major changes to a national monument, and that the construction should be stopped until such oversight could take place.

District judge Richard Leon ruled on Thursday, however, that the NTHP's choice to use the Administrative Procedure Act was inappropriate and rejected the injunction. He did add that the case could potentially be restructured.

"While we are disappointed that the court did not issue the preliminary injunction, we were pleased that Judge Leon ruled that the National Trust has standing to bring this lawsuit," NTHP CEO Carol Quillen told CNN.