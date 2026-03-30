Newsom eviscerates Trump for spending enormous sum in taxpayer money on golfing habit

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed President Donald Trump over reports that his regular golfing habit has cost American taxpayers more than $100 million.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) slammed President Donald Trump over reports that he has spent $100 million of taxpayer money on his golfing habit. © Collage: AFP/Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images & AFP/John McDonnell/Getty Images

"$100 million – not spent on food assistance, health care, housing, or veterans. Just golf!" Newsom's press office wrote in a Sunday post on X.

His comments came after a HuffPost report found that by late March 2026, Trump had taken 56 trips to his golf course in West Palm Beach and spent a total of 110 days golfing in the 14 months of his second term.

The report estimates that the cost of these golf trips to American taxpayers – comprised mostly of travel and security costs – has reached as high as $101.2 million. If continued at its current rate, Trump's golfing is expected to cost the US $300 million by the end of his second term.

During Trump's first term, it took him two years to reach the $100-million mark. Over his first four years in office, his golfing trips reportedly ended up costing over $150 million, half of what he is expected to rack up during his second term.

Trump's golfing trips have been categorized as "executive time" in his public schedule. When asked by HuffPost what that means, the White House responded, "executive time refers to executive time."

Trump's expensive golfing habit comes at a time when oil prices are soaring due to his war of aggression in Iran, while his administration has failed to get on top of the cost-of-living crisis.