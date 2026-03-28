House of Representatives passes DHS funding bill after Republicans reject Senate deal

Washington DC - The House Republicans rejected a bipartisan Senate deal to temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and instead passed their own funding measure late Friday, extending a weeks-long budget standoff that has disrupted travel.

The House Republicans rejected a bipartisan Senate deal to temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and instead passed their own funding measure late Friday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The stopgap bill, which proposes funding the DHS in full for eight weeks, passed by 213 to 203 votes after Republicans in the lower chamber refused to take up a Senate-passed deal that excluded money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol.

It essentially prolongs a standoff that has forced thousands of airport security staff to work without pay, even as the White House said President Donald Trump ordered that the personnel finally be compensated.

A funding measure "that locks in the status quo is dead on arrival in the Senate, and Republicans know it," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

"Democrats will fund critical Homeland Security functions – but we will not give a blank check to Trump's lawless and deadly immigration militia without reforms."

The late-night vote came after House Speaker Mike Johnson called the earlier bipartisan Senate bill a "joke" for withholding money for the agencies responsible for carrying out Trump's controversial deportation crackdown.

House Republicans instead introduced competing legislation that would fully fund Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff, as well as immigration agents and Border Patrol personnel.

Both chambers must pass the same version of a bill before it can go to the president's desk.

With the lapse in federal funding – and weeks of chaos at American airports – expected to be extended, the White House said Trump signed a memorandum Friday ordering his administration to resolve the "unprecedented emergency situation" and find the funds necessary to pay TSA salaries.

Before the House approved the funding bill, the DHS – which oversees multiple agencies, including TSA – posted on X that "TSA officers should begin seeing paychecks as early as Monday, March 30."

A partial government shutdown has left TSA staff – who screen passengers, baggage, and cargo – without pay since mid-February.

The stalemate has led to crushing delays. At Houston's international airport, security lines stretched far into the distance and airport staff handed out bottles of water, an AFP reporter saw Friday.

The funding dispute centers on demands by Democrats for reforms to ICE, an agency facing nationwide criticism for its aggressive tactics.