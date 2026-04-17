Pope Leo warns against AI abuse after Trump's Jesus post controversy

Douala, Cameroon - Pope Leo XIV on Friday warned that the AI boom could fuel "conflict, fear, and violence" while on a trip to Cameroon marked by his ongoing spat with President Donald Trump .

Pope Leo XIV (l.) spoke out against AI abuse after President Trump stirred controversy this week with an AI-generated post depicting himself as Jesus Christ. © Collage: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

While Leo has called for caution on artificial intelligence several times since his election in May 2025, his latest warning comes as Trump faces a backlash over a now-deleted AI-generated post seemingly depicting the US leader as Jesus.

After holding Mass in the stifling heat in Cameroon's economic capital, Douala, for more than 120,000 joyous worshippers – the biggest event of his landmark Africa trip so far – the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics sounded the alarm over the perils of the technology.

"The challenge posed by these systems is greater than it appears: it is not just about the use of new technologies, but about the gradual replacement of reality by its simulation," he said in a speech to teachers and students at the Catholic University of Central Africa in the capital Yaounde.

"In this way, polarisation, conflict, fear, and violence spread. What is at stake is not merely the risk of error, but a transformation in our very relationship with truth."

It marks the pontiff's latest outspoken intervention on his 11-day Africa tour that has seen him abandon his previous restraint to deliver impassioned pleas for world peace – and tussle with fellow American Trump.