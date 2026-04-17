Trump says he's never heard of a corner store in bizarre remarks: "Who the hell wrote that?"

Washington DC - On Thursday, President Donald Trump veered off-script during a round table on his tax agenda and accidentally admitted that he's "never heard" of a corner store.

President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted that he's "never heard" of a corner store. © AFP/Jim Watson

Trump made the bizarre comment while speaking at an event to promote his government's tax agenda, the same week that saw millions across the US receive sizable refunds.

"Millions of American small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores…" Trump began, before veering off script in a baffling moment: "What is a corner store? I've never heard that term."



"I know what a corner store is, but I've never heard it described – a corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?" Trump asked, looking over to his staff.

During his speech, Trump drew attention to his "No Tax on Tips" policy, which he promoted earlier this week by having a DoorDash employee deliver McDonald's to the White House.

"A young waitress came up to me during dinner and said, 'Sir, we should have no tax on tips.' I said, 'Why? Say it again, we should have no tax on tips? That's the greatest thing I've ever heard!'" Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly touted changes in tax rules that have provided the average American citizen with an 11% higher refund than last year.

He has neglected to mention, however, the drastically worsening cost-of-living crisis triggered by his war with Iran.