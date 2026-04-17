Trump lashes out at Mamdani and claims he's "destroying" NYC: "People are fleeing!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump attacked New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his progressive tax policy in a rambling rant in which he claimed, without evidence, that "people are fleeing" the city.

President Donald Trump (l.) slammed New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a rambling rant about his new taxation policy. © Collage: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images & AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York!" Trump declared on Thursday in a short but aggressive Truth Social rant. "It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure."

"It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS 'STUFF' JUST DOESN'T WORK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's rant came in response to Mamdani's "tax the rich" policy, which will see additional levies imposed on New York's ultra-wealthy. That money will then be used to help pay for various government schemes and to help balance the budget.

It comes only days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed placing a "pied-à-terre" tax on homeowners who hold a second property in the city worth more than $5 million.

Mamdani approved of Hochul's proposal, which is expected to generate about $500 million a year and will help close New York's budget gap.

"Thanks to the support of Governor Hochul, we are one step closer to balancing our budget by taxing the ultra-wealthy and global elites with a pied-à-terre tax - the first of its kind in our state," Mamdani said.

On Wednesday, the mayor marked Tax Day with a video praising Hochul's new tax and doubling down on his plans.