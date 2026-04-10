Trump admin files plans to build massive 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington DC

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently unveiled their new plans to have a 250-foot triumphal arch built in the nation's capital.

On Friday, President Donald Trump's administration submitted plans to build a massive 250-foot triumphal arch on Memorial Circle in Washington DC. © Collage: Screenshot / X / TheWhiteHouse & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Friday, the president shared a Truth Social post announcing his administration had filed their plans to the "highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World."

Trump added that "this will be a wonderful addition to the Washington DC area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come!"

According to The Washington Post, the project is intended to commemorate the US' 250th anniversary, and will be built on Memorial Circle, a traffic roundabout near Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC.

Renderings included in the president's post show "One Nation Under God" inscribed on the arch, a winged Lady Liberty statue at the top, and four golden lions at each corner of the base, all in gold.

Friday's filing marks the first time Trump has formally submitted anything on the project, which he has discussed publicly in recent months.

In February, a group of Vietnam veterans filed a lawsuit to block the project, arguing that Trump did not get the required approval from Congress. They also asserted that he would "dishonor" their service and legacy, and that of other veterans, by building it near Arlington Cemetery.

