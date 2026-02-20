Vietnam veterans file lawsuit to block Trump from building massive arch in DC

Washington DC - Three Vietnam War veterans are suing President Donald Trump and his administration over their plans to build a massive arch near Arlington National Cemetery in the nation's capital.

On Thursday, a group of Vietnam War veterans filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump from building a giant arch near Arlington National Cemetery. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, the progressive watchdog group Public Citizen filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for DC on behalf of veterans Michael Lemmon, Shaun Byrnes, and Jon Gundersen on Thursday.

The group argued that Trump has not gotten the required approval from Congress or independent government agencies to build his planned 250-foot "Independence Arch," and asked a judge to prohibit construction.

The suit said of the veterans that the project "would dishonor their military and foreign service and the legacy of their comrades and other veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery, and would degrade their personal experience when visiting Arlington Cemetery or traveling around Memorial Circle and on the Memorial Avenue Corridor."

In a statement, a White House spokesperson ensured the arch would be "one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington DC, but throughout the world," and that it would "enhance the visitor experience" for veterans and others.

The arch will be the latest in a series of architectural projects with which Trump aims to leave his mark on Washington.