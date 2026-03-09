Trump ally Kari Lake's decimation of Voice of America reversed in stunning legal ruling

Washington DC - A federal judge ruled Saturday that President Donald Trump 's pick to oversee mass layoffs at Voice of America and other government-funded media was unlawfully appointed, making the job cuts invalid.

Kari Lake was unlawfully appointed as head of the US Agency for Global Media, a US district judge has ruled. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kari Lake, a former TV anchor, was hired by Trump to head the US Agency for Global Media, part of his administration's efforts to crack down on critical journalism.

She soon announced funding and job cuts, including the dismissal of more than 500 employees of Voice of America, created in the wake of World War II as a key instrument of American soft power and propaganda worldwide.

Employees sued Lake over the firings, which were temporarily halted last September pending judicial review.

In his ruling, US District Judge Royce Lamberth determined that Lake's appointment as senior advisor to the agency was made "in violation of the Appointments Clause and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act."

As a result, he wrote, "any actions taken by Lake during her asserted tenure as acting CEO between July 31 and November 19, 2025, including but not limited to the August 9 reduction-in-force efforts...are void."

The Agency for Global Media is an independent agency tasked with promoting democracy and countering propaganda overseas through entities that include VOA, Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting.

Trump frequently attacks media outlets and denounced the editorial firewall at VOA that prevents the government from intervening in its coverage.