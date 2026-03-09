Trump administration takes latest loss in effort to end protections for Haitians

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's attempt to revoke temporary protected for more than 350,000 Haitians in the US was blocked by a federal court.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Friday voted 2-1 to reject the Trump administration's arguments that a February ruling against its policies should be paused.

It found that the Department of Homeland Security's claims that Temporary Protected Status for Haitians is "contrary to the national interest" were "insufficient" to grant a stay.

"The government's failure to meet its burden of demonstrating irreparable harm alone justifies denying emergency relief that would upend the status quo and increase uncertainty while this appeal proceeds," the appeals court said.

Haiti was designated for TPS in 2010 by then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano under President Barack Obama. The designation has allowed Haitians in the US to stay and work in the country for around 16 years.

In February, an appeals court allowed the Trump administration to end TPS protections for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua, potentially putting tens of thousands of vulnerable people at risk.

However, attempts to revoke TPS for Haitians hit a brick wall after District Judge Ana Reyes in February found that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem – who has since been fired – had violated termination procedures and the US Constitution's Fifth Amendment.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey welcomed Friday's ruling on X, writing that "the termination of Haiti TPS is cruel, callous, and calculated."