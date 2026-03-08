Gavin Newsom rips Trump for conduct at ceremony for slain US soldiers: "You disgusting little man"

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom recently mocked President Donald Trump over his behavior while attending a ceremony for soldiers slain in his war with Iran.

In a recent social media post, Gavin Newsom (l) criticized President Donald Trump (r) for donning a hat while saluting deceased soldiers. © Collage: Benjamin Fanjoy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Saturday night, Newsom shared an X post that featured a video clip of Trump attending a solemn "dignified transfer" event earlier that day for six US soldiers who were killed in the war.



The president is seen donning a white baseball cap with the letters "USA" printed in gold as he salutes a casket being carried past him.

"Take your hat off, you disgusting little man," Newsom wrote in the post, referencing the well-known custom of taking off your hat to honor the deceased, especially in the case of military service members.

The governor's remarks come a week after Trump announced the war, which has sparked massive protests across the globe and criticisms from both sides of the political aisle.

Last week, Newsom, who is rumored to be considering a run for president in 2028, criticized Trump for launching the war without required Congressional consent and for having "not articulated the vision of what the endgame is."