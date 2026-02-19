Trump-appointed arts panel unanimously approves White House ballroom proposal

Washington DC - A group handpicked by President Donald Trump recently voted unanimously in approval of his East Wing ballroom project.

On Thursday, the US Commission of Fine Arts voted in favor of President Donald Trump's proposal to build a massive ballroom at the White House. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to AP News, the US Commission of Fine Arts met on Thursday to review the designs for the ballroom, but chairman Rodney Mims Cook Jr. made a motion for the group to conduct a final vote on Trump's proposal as opposed to waiting for the scheduled vote next month.

"Our sitting president has actually designed a very beautiful structure," Cook told the group before the vote.

"The United States just should not be entertaining the world in tents."

The group agreed, and 6 of its 7 members voted in favor, with the seventh sitting out only because he was the architect behind the designs.

The president shared a Truth Social post announcing the win and thanking the commission.

Last October, Trump sparked outrage after he ordered the demolition of the East Wing without getting any prior approval.

After revealing plans to build a ballroom larger than the White House in its place, Trump fired the original members of the commission and installed MAGA loyalists to help ensure the project would move forward.