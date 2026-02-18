House Democrats reportedly plotting to force censure vote on Randy Fine over anti-Muslim remarks

House Democrats say they have been quietly discussing forcing a vote to censure Representative Randy Fine over recent anti-Muslim remarks he made. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

California Rep. and top member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) Ro Khanna recently told Axios that the group has been privately discussing the move after Fine – a staunch MAGA Republican – shared an X post last week stating, "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one."

"We cannot stand idly by as Muslim Americans are described as less than dogs by a sitting member," Khanna said. "Many of my colleagues feel similarly."

Another member of the caucus, who spoke anonymously, said the issue has "popped up" multiple times in the group's text conversations, and that the vote "could likely happen."



Fine, who has previously served as a Florida state representative and state senator, has built a reputation for sharing Islamophobic sentiments on social media and the House floor. He has since doubled down on his recent comments.

Last July, he faced backlash for sharing an X post in which he described Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is Somali and Muslim, as "the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists."