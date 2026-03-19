Trump bans commercial licenses for immigrant truckers: "Wreaking havoc on our roadways"

On Monday, President Donald Trump's administration rolled out a new rule that seeks to ban immigrants from receiving commercial truck driver's licenses. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, the rule from the Transportation Department went into effect on Monday, which bars asylum seekers, refugees, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients from obtaining commercial driver's licenses.

Those who currently have valid commercial driver's licenses will lose their driving privileges when their license expires, which is expected to affect around 200,000 immigrant truck drivers, who make up 5% of the industry.

The trucking industry is responsible for transporting 70% of the nation's freight. Some critics have argued that the administration's sweeping change could have negative consequences, including a spike in prices on everyday goods.

The move comes as Trump wages repeated and aggressive attacks against immigrants in his second term in office. Many critics have argued that his latest decision is rooted in racism and could cause many experienced drivers who have spent years building their business to lose everything.

The administration has argued the ban – and other similar efforts aimed at truckers – is merely about safety concerns, as they sought to blame immigrant truckers for several fatal vehicle accidents last year.