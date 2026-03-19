Trump attends return of US aircrew killed in Iran war plane crash

President Donald Trump attended the return Wednesday of six crew members killed when their refueling aircraft crashed during the Iran war.

Dover, Delaware - President Donald Trump attended the return Wednesday of six crew members killed when their refueling aircraft crashed during the Iran war.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One to travel to Joint Base Andrews, at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, on March 18, 2026.
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One to travel to Joint Base Andrews, at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, on March 18, 2026.  © REUTERS

It was the second time since the start of the conflict that Trump has traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of US troops are returned to American soil.

The KC-135 plane crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, bringing the number of US troops killed in the joint US-Israeli operation to at least 13. A second aircraft damaged in the incident landed safely.

"Their courage will never be forgotten," the White House said on X after the event, which was closed to the media at the request of the families.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Iran war will harm JD Vance if he runs for president in 2028

Trump, wearing a black overcoat, saluted as flag-draped coffins were removed from the back of a transport plane, according to photographs released by the White House.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and top US military officer Dan Caine accompanied Trump, who did not comment to reporters.

Trump sends mixed messages about Iran war

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth salutes as he and President Donald Trump arrive at Dover Air Force Base on March 18, 2026.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth salutes as he and President Donald Trump arrive at Dover Air Force Base on March 18, 2026.  © REUTERS

On the previous transfer on March 7, Trump attended the return of six troops killed when a drone struck a key US command center in Kuwait on the second day of the war.

The "dignified transfer" of bodies of American service members is one of the most solemn duties undertaken by a US president.

But Trump faced criticism, including from some Republicans, for wearing a white "USA" baseball cap to the first event.

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Donald Trump Trump complains about lack of "enthusiasm" from allies over Strait of Hormuz

At the time, the White House accused Trump's critics of "disgustingly playing partisan politics."

The Middle East war shows no signs of abating, with Trump giving mixed messages over the goals and likely length of the sweeping US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Tehran has replied by launching missile and drone attacks against several Gulf nations and effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, causing global oil prices to soar.

Cover photo: REUTERS

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