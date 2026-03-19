Trump attends return of US aircrew killed in Iran war plane crash

Dover, Delaware - President Donald Trump attended the return Wednesday of six crew members killed when their refueling aircraft crashed during the Iran war .

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One to travel to Joint Base Andrews, at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, on March 18, 2026. © REUTERS

It was the second time since the start of the conflict that Trump has traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of US troops are returned to American soil.

The KC-135 plane crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, bringing the number of US troops killed in the joint US-Israeli operation to at least 13. A second aircraft damaged in the incident landed safely.

"Their courage will never be forgotten," the White House said on X after the event, which was closed to the media at the request of the families.

Trump, wearing a black overcoat, saluted as flag-draped coffins were removed from the back of a transport plane, according to photographs released by the White House.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and top US military officer Dan Caine accompanied Trump, who did not comment to reporters.