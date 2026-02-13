Trump boasts about US secret weapon as he meets with elite troops who abducted Maduro

Fort Bragg, North Carolina - President Donald Trump boasted Friday about a secret US "discombobulator" weapon that can block Russian and Chinese defense systems, as he met the elite troops who captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Trump's comments at the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina marked the first time he has talked about the mysterious device at a public event, after previously letting some details slip in interviews.

"They even talk about the discombobulator, because they never got a shot off," Trump told soldiers at the base, referring to the suppression of much of Venezuela's defensive systems during the January 3 raid.

"The Russian equipment didn't work. The Chinese equipment didn't work. Everyone's trying to figure out why it didn't work. Someday you're going to find out, but it didn't work."

Trump, who was accompanied by his wife Melania, addressed soldiers and military families before meeting the special forces troops involved in the raid.

The stunning operation saw US forces swoop in by helicopter under cover of darkness and capture then-president Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from a highly secured compound in the Venezuelan capital.

Eighty-three people were killed, and more than 112 people were injured in the assault, which began with US bombing raids on Venezuelan military targets, Venezuelan officials said.

No US service members were killed, but Trump said three helicopter pilots were injured.

Maduro is now in detention in the US, facing charges of drug trafficking and other crimes, to which he has pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 17 in New York.