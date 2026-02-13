Trump shows off latest look at White House ballroom project in fawning social media post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump revealed more mock-ups of his White House ballroom in a post raving about the costly project.

President Donald Trump boasted and fawned over his pet ballroom project in a post that offered a new look at the building. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & Screenshot/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

"Two views of the Great Ballroom being built on the site of our wonderful White House – It is on budget, and ahead of schedule!" Trump wrote on Tuesday in a boasting post on Truth Social.



"When completed, it will be the finest Ballroom ever built anywhere in the World, one that has been sought by Presidents for over 150 years – and now they are getting THE BEST!"

Trump had already shared one of the two images earlier in February, deepening concerns that the massive new building would dwarf the original White House once it has finished construction.

A new image shared on Tuesday, however, gives a more detailed look at the building's facade and entrance, with two lone people walking down a massive set of stairs set below a row of massive Roman-style pillars.

"Because of its unprecedented structural, safety, and security features, it will also be used for future Presidential Inaugurations," Trump announced. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's various home renovation projects have taken up a great deal of space over the course of his second term in the White House. His decision to knock down the East Wing and build a Ballroom even triggered a major lawsuit.