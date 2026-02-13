Trump doing a worse job as president than Biden, multiple polls find

Washington DC - Several recent polls found that many Americans now think President Donald Trump isn't doing as well as his predecessor, Joe Biden .

A handful of recent polls found that the majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump (r.) is doing a worse job than former President Joe Biden. © Collage: JIM WATSON & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

A YouGov/Economist poll – which surveyed 1,730 US citizens from February 6 to 9 – found that 46% of Americans believe Trump is doing a worse job than Biden.

Of those polled, many identified inflation and the rising cost of everyday goods as their most important issue, and the majority believe the country as "as a significant turning point in history."

Similarly, a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll – which surveyed 2,000 registered voters between January 28 to 29 – found that 51% believe Trump is doing worse.

In an even bigger upset, a Rasmussen Reports poll - which surveyed 1,094 likely voters from February 2 to 4 – found that 48% believe Biden did a better job as president, compared to 40% who said the same about Trump.

Those surveyed were also asked if they agreed with Trump's sentiment that the country is living in "the Golden Age of America" due to his leadership, to which 58% disagreed.