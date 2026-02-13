Trump doing a worse job as president than Biden, multiple polls find
Washington DC - Several recent polls found that many Americans now think President Donald Trump isn't doing as well as his predecessor, Joe Biden.
A YouGov/Economist poll – which surveyed 1,730 US citizens from February 6 to 9 – found that 46% of Americans believe Trump is doing a worse job than Biden.
Of those polled, many identified inflation and the rising cost of everyday goods as their most important issue, and the majority believe the country as "as a significant turning point in history."
Similarly, a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll – which surveyed 2,000 registered voters between January 28 to 29 – found that 51% believe Trump is doing worse.
In an even bigger upset, a Rasmussen Reports poll - which surveyed 1,094 likely voters from February 2 to 4 – found that 48% believe Biden did a better job as president, compared to 40% who said the same about Trump.
Those surveyed were also asked if they agreed with Trump's sentiment that the country is living in "the Golden Age of America" due to his leadership, to which 58% disagreed.
President Donald Trump's MAGA agenda is losing steam
Since the start of his second term, Trump has faced significant backlash to his policies and agenda, including his aggressive immigration raids and his controversial tariffs against US trade partners, which have raised prices at home.
The president has also been embroiled in scandal, particularly over his ties to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the administration's alleged mishandling of files from the investigation into Epstein.
The damning polling also comes as Trump and the Republican Party are preparing to fight desperately to hold on to their slim majority in both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections taking place across the country.
In a statement to Axios, a White House spokesperson insisted that 80 million Americans gave Trump a "mandate to end Joe Biden's economic disaster and immigration crisis," and that the administration is focused on "continuing to cool inflation, accelerate economic growth, secure our border, and mass deport criminal illegal aliens."
