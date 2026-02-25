Trump boasts and blusters his way through longest-ever State of the Union address

President Donald Trump boasted Tuesday of a "turnaround for the ages" in an interminable State of the Union speech that sought to reverse dismal polls.

Washington DC - President Donald Trump boasted Tuesday of a "turnaround for the ages" in an interminable State of the Union speech that sought to reverse dismal polls and see off mounting challenges at home and abroad.

President Donald Trump spoke for a record-breaking one hour and 47 minute as he delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday. © REUTERS Trump tried to paint a rosy picture of his achievements in his longest-ever speech to Congress, while insulting and attacking his political opponents. But the address – met with repeated standing ovations from Republicans while Democrats remained seated in protest or refused to attend at all – was notably short on actual policy announcements. As US naval and air forces massed in the Middle East, Trump made outlandish claims that Iran was seeking missiles able to hit US territory but said his "preference" was for a diplomatic solution. Politicians Congresswoman Summer Lee to introduce articles of impeachment against Pam Bondi He began what became a record-breaking one hour and 47 minute State of the Union by painting an optimistic picture, declaring America was "bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before." "Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages," Trump boasted. Top Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer called the speech "delusional" and said it failed to address the struggles of ordinary Americans.

Trump continues racist attacks on Somalis

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar accused Trump of killing Americans after the deadly shooting of two US citizens by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. © REUTERS Underwater in opinion polls, Trump focused on what he said were his administration's economic achievements but offered little solace for voters angered by the cost of living. Trump fears his Republican Party will lose control over Congress in the November midterms, paralyzing the rest of his second term and exposing him to a possible third impeachment. He sought to seize on national enthusiasm over Team USA's gold medal winning Olympic ice hockey performance by inviting the players to join him in the Chamber to cheers and chants of "USA!" Donald Trump Trump seeks advice on whether Vance or Rubio should succeed him in 2028 The 79-year-old then announced he was awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom the country's highest civilian honor – to the team's goalie, while handing Medals of Honor to a helicopter pilot wounded in January's violent coup in Venezuelan and a 100-year-old Korean War veteran. Trump boasted that Venezuela was now shipping oil to the US after he ordered the kidnapping of its leader, Nicolas Maduro, in January. At about the hour mark, Trump resumed his dark and racist rhetoric against opponents and immigrants. He claimed Democrats were "destroying our country" and that Somali "pirates" had "ransacked" Minnesota, where federal agents have killed two US citizens this year. "You have killed Americans!" Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar shouted as Trump raved about "murderers" and "drug lords." The Republican also told Congress to pass a law imposing additional ID requirements for Americans to vote, pushing his lies that US elections suffer from "rampant" cheating.

Trump makes no mention of Epstein scandal

The battle over the right to vote comes as Republicans are trying to avoid losing their narrow majority in the House of Representatives – and potentially the Senate. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll published on Sunday showed Trump's approval rating at a lowly 39%. Only 41% approved of his handling of the economy overall, and just 32% on inflation. He has been battered by a series of blows, most recently with the Supreme Court's striking down of his use of coercive trade tariffs against countries all over the world. Trump, who earlier branded the court's justices "fools and lapdogs" over the tariff ruling, briefly shook hands with several of the justices in attendance but went on in his speech to declare their ruling "very unfortunate."