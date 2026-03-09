Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over "suppy-chain risk" designation

Washington DC - Anthropic filed suit Monday against the Trump administration, alleging the US government retaliated against the AI company for refusing to let its Claude AI model be used for autonomous lethal warfare and mass surveillance of Americans.

Anthropic has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration after the government designated the AI company a national security supply-chain risk. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the 48-page complaint, filed in federal court in San Francisco, Anthropic seeks to have its designation as a national security supply-chain risk declared unlawful and blocked.

In its lawsuit, Anthropic said it was founded on the belief that its AI should be "used in a way that maximizes positive outcomes for humanity" and should "be the safest and the most responsible."

"Anthropic brings this suit because the federal government has retaliated against it for expressing that principle," the lawsuit says.

Anthropic is the first US company ever to have been publicly punished with such a designation, a label typically reserved for organizations from foreign adversary countries, such as Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The label not only blocks use of the company's technology by the Pentagon, but also requires all defense vendors and contractors to certify that they do not use Anthropic's models in their work with the department.

"The consequences of this case are enormous," the lawsuit states, with the government "seeking to destroy the economic value created by one of the world's fastest-growing private companies."

The suit names more than a dozen federal agencies and cabinet officials as defendants.

The dispute erupted after Anthropic infuriated Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth by insisting its technology should not be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons systems.

President Donald Trump subsequently ordered every federal agency to cease all use of Anthropic's technology.