Pete Hegseth claims he's quoting Bible in Pentagon prayer – but it's actually from Pulp Fiction
Washington DC - Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently raised eyebrows after he quoted a monologue from an iconic film, but pitched it as a Bible verse.
On Wednesday, during a prayer service the secretary has made a habit of hosting at the Pentagon, Hegseth recited a prayer he said was shared with him by the lead planner of a Combat Search and Rescue operation that recently saved two Air Force crew members shot down over Iran
"The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men," Hegseth recited, attributing it to Ezekiel 25:17.
"Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children.
"And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother," he continued.
"And you will know my call sign is Sandy One when I lay my vengeance upon thee, and amen."
Clips of Hegseth's remarks quickly went viral, as social media users noticed that the passage was actually taken from the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction.
Hegseth misses the point
The passage is from a famous monologue given twice by actor Samuel L. Jackson's character, a fixer who realizes later in the movie that it's just "some fly s**t" he says before he kills someone and that he's the tyrannical evil man, not the righteous one.
According to People, the passage from the film does not fit most modern translations of the Bible, and Tarantino actually adopted it from the 1973 Japanese film Karate Kiba, or The Bodyguard, which recites it in its opening scene.
Hegseth's Bible blunder comes as his boss, President Donald Trump, faces backlash for publicly feuding with the Pope and sharing an AI-generated meme depicting himself as Jesus Christ.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & SAUL LOEB / AFP