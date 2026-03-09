Trump comments on "beautiful" Claudia Sheinbaum's looks, mocks her leadership in bizarre speech

Miami, Florida - Social media users have been roasting President Donald Trump after he revealed his flattering opinion of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's looks and his unflattering take on her leadership.

During a recent speech, President Donald Trump (r) praised Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's looks (l), but quickly criticized her leadership. © Collage: YURI CORTEZ / AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the president held a summit event for his newly created "Shield of America," in which he hosted a number of right-wing Latin American leaders at one of his golf clubs in Florida.

At one point, while giving a speech, Trump discussed how he liked Sheinbaum "very much," but suggested the US should step in, as there are too many dangerous drugs "coming through Mexico."



"She's a very good person. She's got a beautiful voice. Beautiful woman," Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women, told the room.

He went on to claim that he once suggested she should let him "eradicate the cartels" in her country, to which he said she responded, in a mocking voice, "No, no, no, please, president."

"We have to eradicate them. We have to knock the hell out of them," he added. "The cartels are running Mexico. We can't have that."

Trump – who is currently waging war with Iran – spent much of the speech threatening to invade Cuba, and offered to use US missile strikes to help Latin American leaders battle drug cartels.

Countless X users have slammed the president's remarks about Sheinbaum as "gross" and "creepy."